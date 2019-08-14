As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Value Were Volatile, Twin Securities Has Boosted Position by $7.80 Million; Colfax (CFX) Holder Wexford Capital LP Has Lifted Holding by $25.15 Million

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 867,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1.02M shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 10,181 shares to 66,811 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 17,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,870 shares, and cut its stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Moreover, Earnest Prns Lc has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 25,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,328 shares. 46,784 are owned by Gamco Investors Et Al. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 25,246 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 216,660 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 14,565 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Northern Trust Corporation reported 731,621 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 64,536 shares.