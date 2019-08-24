As Integrated Device Tech (IDTI) Shares Were Volatile, S Muoio & Company Has Lifted Position; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Valuation Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43M shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (IDTI) by 224.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 170,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.01% or 2,771 shares. 90,486 were reported by D E Shaw And Com. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.1% or 710 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ajo LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 244,352 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.06% or 245,638 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Gradient Llc owns 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 72 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 1,775 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 147 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Ltd invested in 367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 131 shares. Hbk Invests LP invested in 0.16% or 78,500 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 167,973 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research holds 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 20,015 shares. Saturna Cap Corp invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Federated Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Virtu Financial Lc owns 0.08% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 28,789 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co has 42,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 384,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 31 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 162,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Co holds 0.01% or 6,405 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 161 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 26,287 shares.