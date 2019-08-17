As Integrated Device Tech Com (IDTI) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Gabelli Funds Increased Its Holding; Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stake Has Upped by Stevens Capital Management Lp

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 187.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 30,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 47,506 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, up from 16,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 667,824 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q NET REV. $716.8M, EST. $694.0M; 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (IDTI) by 367.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.43M, up from 333,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 619,130 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 346 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com owns 16,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adirondack Rech And Mngmt Inc holds 1% or 86,611 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Affinity Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Walthausen And Com Ltd Llc has 1.56% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 352,318 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Brookstone Cap Management reported 27,968 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 624,395 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 23,064 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 79,838 shares to 11,177 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 21,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,023 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc Com by 52,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).