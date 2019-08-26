As Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Valuation Rose, Capital International Boosted Holding; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Position by $26.16 Million

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 42,950 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 37,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 350,110 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 133.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 493,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 863,767 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.58M, up from 370,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 641,847 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,128 shares, and cut its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Int Invsts holds 2.27M shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru owns 289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burney Company holds 0.02% or 4,410 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 3,892 shares stake. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% or 4,520 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 4.46M shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.1% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Int Incorporated Ca reported 42,950 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 21,290 shares. 10,841 are owned by Group Inc One Trading Lp. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 119,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 113,669 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 2,320 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital LP has 6,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clark Estates Ny has invested 2.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 259,710 shares. City Holdings Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Prudential Plc owns 2.41M shares. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 704,678 shares. Charter Tru stated it has 19,277 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Arga Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 4,025 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 23,006 were accumulated by Fayerweather Charles. 29,583 are owned by Gsa Partners Llp. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 132,926 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,341 shares. Meridian Counsel invested 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bragg Advisors owns 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,374 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 972,900 shares to 678,900 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 265,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,233 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.