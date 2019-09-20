As Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Shares Rose, Shareholder Capital International Investors Cut Its Stake; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Position in Mylan N V (MYL) Has Increased by $28.56 Million as Stock Value Declined

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 2.22 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 075635 Company: MYLAN; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 527,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.31M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 146,828 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 700 shares to 37,690 shares, valued at $1.92 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,332 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) IV flat into Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy as part of $10B opioid settlement. – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Mylan N.V. (MYL) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acorda (ACOR) Down More Than 60% in 3 Months: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Introduces New Codman Specialty Surgical Products at AANS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IART or GMED: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences Acquires Rebound Therapeutics Corporation Nasdaq:IART – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.59 million for 23.63 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Endurant Mgmt LP stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 396 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 18,691 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 313,405 were accumulated by Principal Financial Group Inc. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 9,936 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 5,052 are held by Shelton Cap. 92,280 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 31,000 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 17,346 shares. Burney holds 4,410 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 82,305 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.18M shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $763.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 1.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).