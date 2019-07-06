As Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Shares Declined, Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Shares Declined, United Services Automobile Association Has Raised Its Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 16,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,772 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 197,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 212,612 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 42,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 615,903 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.37 million, up from 573,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $78.8 lastly. It is down 2.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.85% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 545,938 shares. Axa stated it has 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,414 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 16,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 1,528 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 101,292 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.05% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 35,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 33,320 shares to 197,738 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 33,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,370 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sea Limited (SE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airbus agreement with China means work for Wichitaâ€™s Spirit AeroSystems – Wichita Business Journal” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems -5% as supplier Boeing cuts 737 production plan – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Group Identifies Strategic Solutions For Cash Requirements, BofA Says – Benzinga” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.56M for 21.12 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 28,250 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 24,652 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 6,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pure Incorporated invested 0.11% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,000 were reported by Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 242,282 shares. 714,608 were accumulated by Atlanta Capital Mngmt Com L L C. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 26,577 shares or 0% of the stock. Cardinal Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 17,986 shares. Whittier Trust Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,344 shares. 13,348 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 8,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares & has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 85,303 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 324,890 shares to 393,385 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 191,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).