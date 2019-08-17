As Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Stake by $35.94 Million; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Cut Its Position by $1.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 162,252 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 653,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 8.99M shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.76 million, down from 9.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 860,795 shares traded or 102.44% up from the average. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 18,314 shares. Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,892 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 137,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company accumulated 7,879 shares. Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 180,150 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.44M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 253,855 shares. Burney invested in 4,410 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 7,842 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.02% or 1.14 million shares. 18,764 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.11M shares. Cambridge Communications owns 19,589 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Diversified owns 16,017 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Should Know About Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IART) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences (IART) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.59 million for 23.47 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 220,000 shares to 878,000 shares, valued at $140.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 117,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.19 million for 10.42 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Thoughts On Lithia Motors’ Fourth Quarter Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lithia Schedules Release of First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham Invest Advsr Lp stated it has 0.94% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 1,911 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 338,120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 82,987 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.38M shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 133,129 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability accumulated 1.10M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Moreover, Tyvor Capital Lc has 2.23% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Raymond James & Assocs has 34,748 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 0.02% or 10,273 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.03% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).