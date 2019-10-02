As Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stock Value Rose, Jennison Associates Has Lifted Position by $1.74 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) as Stock Price Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 56,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 330,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, down from 386,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 238,757 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 31,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 823,186 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.98M, up from 791,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.27. About 39,917 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,644 was bought by Nicholson Brian T..

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 70,695 shares to 425,195 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,227 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 243,528 shares. 3,041 are owned by Int Group. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 564,217 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 271,939 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 324,668 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Llc owns 160,913 shares. Nomura invested in 30,000 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 3.29M shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.01% or 149,644 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 177,044 shares. Fil holds 3.64M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cornercap Counsel has 0.15% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 20,485 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 4,406 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 6,401 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Investment Prns holds 2.7% or 5.76 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 402,316 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 8,410 shares. Dupont Capital stated it has 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 18,618 were accumulated by Johnson Invest Counsel. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Utah Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 73,145 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 67,209 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restorbio Inc by 53,059 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $28.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 165,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

