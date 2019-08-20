As Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Share Value Rose, Envestnet Asset Management Increased Its Position; Kempner Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Kla (KLAC) by $1.40 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 44,294 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 416,795 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 11,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 27,189 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 38,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 1.71M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 68,575 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Theleme Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Keybank National Association Oh owns 2,760 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.98% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 69,771 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc holds 199,437 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Polaris Greystone Gru Incorporated reported 9,380 shares. Marlowe LP holds 1.65% or 19,885 shares in its portfolio. California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 2,685 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.12% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 4,938 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 41 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Meeder Asset reported 20,323 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 224,326 shares.

