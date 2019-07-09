As Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (Call) (IART) Stock Price Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $3.21 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Holder Ithaka Group Has Decreased Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (Call) (IART) by 53.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 58,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 108,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 191,418 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45 million, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.56 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 9,558 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,842 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 6.30 million shares. Ftb Advsr has 827 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 83,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 113,669 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Counselors stated it has 5,510 shares. Profund Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,427 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 26,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Ltd has 19,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 50,796 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 8,078 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (Call) (NYSE:DAR) by 200,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 748,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares to 321,999 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.