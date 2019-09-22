As Insulet (PODD) Stock Price Rose, Wasatch Advisors Lowered Holding; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Value Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Cut by $4.74 Million Its Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 88,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 141,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 425,885 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 571,414 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.22M, down from 590,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.46 million for 973.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

