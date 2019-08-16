As Insulet (PODD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Its Position; Bank Of The West Lowered Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $409,467 as Stock Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 15,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 124,880 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, down from 140,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $150.24. About 533,085 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 9,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 29,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 16.87 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7,291 shares to 41,796 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares to 146,909 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

