As Insulet (PODD) Shares Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.89 Million; As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined, Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Trimmed by $28.52 Million Its Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.99M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 30,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 76,710 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 107,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 450,289 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 1.39 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.72% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Stephens Invest Management Grp Limited Liability Company reported 129,239 shares. Amer National Comm Tx owns 50,600 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.11% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Pier Cap has invested 1.28% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Sit Invest Associate Incorporated reported 33,550 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,194 shares. Eulav Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 12,200 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 983,143 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 12,510 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co owns 2,923 shares. Brown Advisory holds 11,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insulet Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PODD) 1.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insulet (PODD) Up 27.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insulet Corp Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,553 shares to 84,798 shares, valued at $29.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

