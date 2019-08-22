As Insulet (PODD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.47 Million; Northstar Asset Management Increases Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (PODD) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 15,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 25,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $153.98. About 474,646 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $527.66. About 458,611 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.18% or 2,337 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.24% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ironwood Lc reported 19 shares stake. Hs Prns invested 3.4% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 6,695 shares. Tdam Usa reported 4,729 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.07% or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Marketfield Asset Llc holds 1.71% or 9,344 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc accumulated 35,000 shares. Field & Main Bankshares reported 100 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 800 shares. Carroll Inc accumulated 648 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares to 16,113 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT).