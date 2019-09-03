As Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stock Declined, Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Decreased by $418,660 Its Position; Rogers (ROG) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 85,340 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 20,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 15,995 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 36,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 16,114 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43M for 24.12 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Company holds 0% or 20 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 53,719 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc reported 55 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated holds 4,120 shares. 830,872 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. 10,839 are held by Icon Advisers Co. Hightower Advisors stated it has 8,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,122 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 213,382 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Shellback Capital Lp has 2.49% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company has 42,750 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,888 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 33,200 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Com has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 141,469 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 18,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 584,459 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 50,072 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP reported 15,924 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1,411 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc). Us Fincl Bank De holds 11,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,048 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 18,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 24,255 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 7,247 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). International Group holds 0% or 13,775 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 107,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. Ruth Jon M bought 1,100 shares worth $19,921.