As Insteel Indust (IIIN) Valuation Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Its Stake by $672,480; Dana Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $1.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (IIIN) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 33,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 344,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, down from 378,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Insteel Indust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.04M market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 54,170 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 163,460 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, up from 154,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $192.83. About 2.20M shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION

