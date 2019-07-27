As Insteel Indust (IIIN) Stock Value Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Holding; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake Has Upped by Manikay Partners Llc

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (IIIN) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 33,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, down from 378,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Insteel Indust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 59,522 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72,423 shares to 221,935 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 46,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. Ruth Jon M also bought $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) on Monday, April 22.