As Insteel (IIIN) Share Value Declined, Holder Bruce & Co Upped Its Position; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $8.28 Million as Share Price Declined

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 73,175 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 156,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.07M, down from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 12.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 61,837 shares to 573,925 shares, valued at $29.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason invested in 0.21% or 5,372 shares. First City Cap Management Inc invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or accumulated 3.33% or 143,603 shares. Fort LP reported 0.53% stake. Heartland Advisors stated it has 138,154 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Security National Tru Com, West Virginia-based fund reported 95,778 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,980 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Piershale Group Inc accumulated 0.2% or 6,164 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,958 shares. 5,450 are held by Inverness Counsel Lc Ny. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 40,871 shares stake. Rmb Mgmt Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 10,033 are owned by Godsey Gibb Associates. Foyston Gordon & Payne stated it has 451,957 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated stated it has 54,261 shares.

