As Insteel (IIIN) Share Value Declined, Bruce & Co Upped Its Holding; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Position by $346,127; Market Value Declined

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 29,585 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 15,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,833 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $554,000, down from 38,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 84,525 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. Shares for $89,300 were bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 31,028 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Company reported 226,715 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 48,800 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). The Illinois-based Bruce And Company Incorporated has invested 0.78% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Robotti Robert holds 1.66% or 225,160 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Street accumulated 0% or 572,222 shares. Secor Cap LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 15,924 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 7,247 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 24,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Washington has 146,550 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $51.38 million for 7.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.