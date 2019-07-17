As Insteel (IIIN) Share Price Declined, Bruce & Co Has Raised Stake; Private Capital Management Increases Holding in Information Services Group (III)

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 8,568 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 730,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.815. About 3,008 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 23.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Rev $66.6M; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – ISG to Publish 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation; 07/03/2018 ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $35-$37 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 6,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 2,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Management owns 344,791 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) invested in 1,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 195,896 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 31,028 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 54,219 shares in its portfolio. American Grp reported 13,775 shares stake. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 7,537 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 23,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial has 153,998 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. THOMPSON G KENNEDY also bought $89,300 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oil Slides After Larger-Than-Expected Stockpile Build – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Motif Bio Presents New Iclaprim Data at ECCMID 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Volume Remains The Critical Driver For Insteel – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2018. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on November 25, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Close Update: Stocks Climb as Dow Leads Indexes Higher Thursday to End Shortened Trading Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $206,902 activity. 2,050 shares were bought by Berger David E., worth $7,612 on Wednesday, March 20. 13,500 shares were bought by Lavieri Todd D., worth $50,490 on Wednesday, March 20.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 57,955 shares to 97,793 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 208,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 1.68M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1,471 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.46M were reported by Thb Asset Management. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 103,218 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 143,700 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 12,112 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Llc holds 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 5,591 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 3,161 shares. American Intl Gru accumulated 0% or 21,775 shares.