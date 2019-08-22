As Insperity (NSP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Its Stake by $40.53 Million; As Radware LTD (RDWR) Shares Rose, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $4.58 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 95.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 329,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 14,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 344,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 560,635 shares traded or 35.59% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 60,419 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Insperity, Inc.’s (NYSE:NSP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider Taking Advantage Of The Sell-Off In Insperity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 123,201 shares to 409,056 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invs Limited Liability holds 1.57% or 173,505 shares in its portfolio. 19,441 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 8 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,756 shares. Gp has invested 0.05% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 6,156 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co reported 239,961 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 46,750 shares. Secor Capital Limited Partnership reported 24,218 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 15,439 shares.