As Insperity (NSP) Stock Value Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lifted Stake; Novare Capital Management Lowered Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 854 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 18,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, down from 18,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 380,919 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 346,222 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

