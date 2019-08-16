As Insperity (NSP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Raised Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Market Valuation Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 461,308 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 187,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24 million, down from 215,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 350,175 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 257,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 24,200 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,846 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4,899 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp accumulated 336,579 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc stated it has 4,788 shares. 289,848 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Etrade Ltd Liability owns 4,888 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.11% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.22% or 41,400 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). California Employees Retirement holds 49,137 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $281.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Wix.com’s (WIX) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Earnings: Free Cash Flow Is Surging – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Are Shares Of Insperity Trading Lower? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ALLETE Inc (ALE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Insperity, Inc.’s (NYSE:NSP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider Taking Advantage Of The Sell-Off In Insperity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 88,917 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 23,060 shares. 46 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northwest Invest Counselors Llc has 1.05% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 22,028 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 0.95% or 191,085 shares. 4,262 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 4,695 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,810 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset accumulated 0.09% or 58,623 shares. Kames Pcl has invested 0.32% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). First Citizens Bankshares & reported 4,860 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 133,083 shares. Stifel Financial holds 2,654 shares.