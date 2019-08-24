As Insperity (NSP) Stock Declined, Profit Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Synovus Financial (SNV) Holder Jcsd Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.90 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.32 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 29,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 35,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 445,573 shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares to 146,349 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

