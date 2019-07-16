As Insperity (NSP) Market Value Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Trimmed Its Position; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Upped Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $12.57 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 20,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 228,181 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67M, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.40M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,469 shares to 36,346 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 86,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,660 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 96,752 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Moreover, Asset has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 766 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 24,380 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 205,575 shares in its portfolio. Brinker reported 0.01% stake. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Axa accumulated 101,032 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc reported 167,278 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Ls Lc holds 0.02% or 2,777 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.04% or 145,638 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management owns 40,621 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 239,961 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 125,400 shares to 146,300 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.46 million for 48.33 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. 2,546 shares were sold by SHARP DOUGLAS S, worth $336,327. MINCKS JAY E sold $1.02M worth of stock. ALLISON JAMES D also sold $250,000 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares. $3.76 million worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares were sold by SARVADI PAUL J.