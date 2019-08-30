As Insperity (NSP) Market Valuation Declined, Convergence Investment Partners Has Lowered by $501,840 Its Stake; Miracle Mile Advisors Holds Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 13,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.38. About 331,423 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 7,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,290 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 32,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.34M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,241 shares to 72,323 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,993 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,108 are owned by Washington Trust. Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.33% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,586 shares. Dupont invested in 65,962 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has 232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.12% or 802,195 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has 2,157 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 703 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,372 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,960 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 155,808 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment holds 76,660 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 4,886 were reported by Adirondack. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) stated it has 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Glenmede Na stated it has 147 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 4,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 665,513 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP reported 15,439 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 133,083 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 326,238 shares. New Amsterdam Limited Liability Company Ny holds 63,215 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.11% or 96,338 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Voya Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Mitchell Cap Mgmt has invested 2.63% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 946,356 shares. Logan Capital Inc owns 65,204 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 7,689 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 58,262 shares to 68,572 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).