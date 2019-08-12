As Insmed (INSM) Stock Value Declined, Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Trimmed Holding by $1.40 Million; Harris Associates LP Has Upped Its Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Stake by $438,550 as Shares Declined

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 107,094 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 57,465 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 48,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 484,869 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Says Report Of ‘systemwide Outage’ Is Inaccurate, But Acknowledges Website Glitch — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Soft Lending Hurt Regions Financial’s (RF) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TD Ameritrade Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMTD – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TD Ameritrade Is A Bet On Successful M&A, Rather Than Organic Business Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese investment bank AMTD International files for a $200 million US IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 704,738 shares to 6.57M shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 10,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap has invested 0.27% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Moreover, Principal Financial Grp has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Baltimore reported 153,345 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 186 shares. 742,996 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Lenox Wealth accumulated 2,050 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 0.04% stake. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Parametric Limited Liability Corp holds 298,859 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 16,298 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 376,094 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.05% or 62,741 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 3.04M shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 86 shares.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Insmed Incorporated (INSM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Peek Under The Hood: JKJ Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed, Inc. (INSM) CEO Will Lewis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 223,312 shares. Baker Bros Lp holds 0.39% or 2.08M shares. 98,939 were accumulated by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 9,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP has 0.32% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 136,152 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 72,100 shares. 251,142 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, Highland Mngmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 25,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,964 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Legal General Gp Pcl has 39,773 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).