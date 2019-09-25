As Insmed (INSM) Stock Price Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Stake by $5.97 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Increased Holding

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 82,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 643,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.95 million, up from 560,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 1.53M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 106.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 238,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 461,947 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, up from 223,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 784,988 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,263 shares to 13,675 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,804 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 28,720 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. 260,061 are held by Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp. Argent Tru accumulated 9,192 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,557 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 10,000 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4 shares. Moreover, Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested 0.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited owns 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 20,343 shares. Investors reported 4.16M shares. Jnba Fin has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Point72 Asset Lp owns 1.63 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 148,864 shares to 187,515 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 42,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,651 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Management Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 249,177 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,964 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 7,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Raymond James And Assocs reported 142,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 83,529 shares. Gemmer Asset Management has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 3 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 6,713 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 942 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 48,417 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership holds 2.46 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.34% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).