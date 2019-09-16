As Insmed (INSM) Stock Declined, Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Increased Position by $900,650; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Disney Co Com (DIS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 600,295 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Disney Co Com (DIS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 2,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 15,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 3.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 250 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 40,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 710,339 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 7,318 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 154,100 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 86,623 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 109,420 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP accumulated 2,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest stated it has 6,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 195,785 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 706,899 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 41,202 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 636,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Foresite Capital Ii Lc holds 955,462 shares.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.33 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.