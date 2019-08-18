As Insmed (INSM) Stock Declined, Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Increased by $6.54 Million Its Position; Banbury Partners Cut Its Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Stock Price Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 225,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 2.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.40M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.18 million shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SS&C announces $500M common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index: July performance 0.42%; Capital Movement Index: August net flows advance 0.38% – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SSNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co invested 1.14% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Frontier Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.64 million shares. Bamco Inc Ny has 1.7% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.82% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 6.74 million shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.26% stake. Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 42,705 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Management has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Street Corporation reported 4.65 million shares. 3,152 are owned by Yhb Inv Advisors Incorporated. 84,276 are held by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.67% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 88,957 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5,100 shares. 831,958 are held by Jpmorgan Chase.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insmed sees Q1 ARIKAYCE sales of ~$21.9M – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insmed, Inc. (INSM) CEO Will Lewis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Incorporated has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 8,900 shares. 42 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 39,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP owns 123,692 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Opus Point Prtn Management Ltd Liability owns 1.06% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 26,936 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 1,130 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 190,918 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Meeder Asset Management holds 46 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Qs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 48,654 shares.