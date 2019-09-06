As Insmed (INSM) Shares Declined, Alliancebernstein LP Boosted by $688,808 Its Holding; Woodstock Continues to Hold Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $178.26. About 3.98M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 23,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 136,152 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 112,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 365,047 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,869 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 237,119 shares to 55,981 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 16,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,476 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

