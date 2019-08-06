As Insmed (INSM) Share Price Declined, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Trimmed Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Regal Investment Advisors Upped by $454,314 Its Position

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 101,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 90,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 14.74M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 36,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 98,939 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 135,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 529,785 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 9,136 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 154,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 30,825 shares to 128,346 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).