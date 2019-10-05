As Insmed (INSM) Market Value Declined, Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Upped Stake; Greenleaf Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Carnival Plc (CUK)

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 1.31 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 85.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 16,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 34,764 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 449,330 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Carnival Corporation’s OceanMedallionâ„¢ Receives Red Dot Award – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation Chief Procurement Officer Julia Brown Receives Two Top Corporate Recognitions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s Time to Set Sail on Cruise Ship Stocks – The Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Technical Extravaganza and Mind-Blowing Theatrics to Debut in New Video Game-Themed 5-SKIES Production Show Onboard Sky Princess & Enchanted Princess – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 66,583 shares to 22.15 million shares, valued at $4.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,837 shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.34 million shares or 13.65% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 37 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,531 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 47,438 shares. Causeway Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 118,747 shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.32% or 2.50 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 735,173 shares. Motco accumulated 0% or 116 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Ionic Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 35,256 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) or 6,143 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 364,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). New York-based Jefferies Gru Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 84,759 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 55 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership reported 350,865 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 6,347 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 1.50 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 7.24M shares. 195,785 were reported by Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 23,416 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 119,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 11,402 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech stated it has 20,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Companies reported 148,026 shares stake.