As Insmed (INSM) Market Valuation Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $959,000 Its Position; Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) as Stock Price Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Insmed Inc. (INSM) by 55.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 38,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 107,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Insmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 566,087 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31 million, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $377.09. About 1.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mgmt Com has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clean Yield Gru invested in 1,365 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Palladium Prtn Llc invested in 0.81% or 32,130 shares. 137,446 were reported by Whittier Trust Company. Invest Counsel invested in 2,334 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 4,470 are held by Everett Harris And Ca. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 1,223 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 712 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 0.08% or 510,042 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Suvretta Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 489,590 shares. 52,733 are owned by Great Lakes Limited Company. Apriem has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 9,401 shares.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 70,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $42.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.46 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 2.22M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). 538,040 were reported by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company reported 9,218 shares. Ameritas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Aperio Grp Limited Company reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 30,000 shares. Nomura holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 186,400 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 490,072 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 179,854 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares to 438,498 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,816 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).