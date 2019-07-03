As Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased Its Position by $451,000; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Boosted Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Position by $5.64 Million; Stock Value Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 47,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 59,647 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 161,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,119 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, up from 160,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 4.95M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $301,788 activity. The insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663. Goldberg Gary J sold $136,520 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Friday, February 1.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 11,881 shares to 90,688 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,324 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

