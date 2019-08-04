As Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Value Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed by $451,000 Its Holding; F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding by $3.20 Million

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.36 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The hedge fund held 38,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 47,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 149,983 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 4.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.45 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $49.70M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). 99,653 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation. Riverhead Cap Management Lc owns 2,435 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). 308,831 are held by Principal Fincl Gru. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 53,806 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 105,609 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv reported 139,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 469,365 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 100 shares. Element Capital Ltd Com stated it has 4,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.11% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 1.07 million shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,291 shares to 8,935 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).