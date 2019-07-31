As Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Share Price Rose, Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position by $2.28 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 47,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 200,953 shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 16,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,831 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 77,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $117.37. About 518,119 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation accumulated 48,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zebra Capital Management Lc has 20,457 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 9,008 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 4,879 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 130,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 0.13% or 194,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Lsv Asset owns 759,730 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 85,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 21,442 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 64,175 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 4.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.45 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $49.72 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68M for 23.47 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

