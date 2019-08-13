As Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Market Value Declined, Holder Cna Financial Lowered Its Holding; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Holder Friess Associates Decreased Stake

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) by 56.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 12,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 9,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 21,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Insight Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 291,648 shares traded or 60.69% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 220,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 283,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 689,373 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century accumulated 125,812 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 1,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 31,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 9,121 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 28,608 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 54,768 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Mackenzie Fincl owns 47,107 shares. 20,457 are owned by Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 33,491 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 402,473 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 176,733 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 0.02% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 147 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,000 shares to 169,264 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,500 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh has 5,910 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 130 shares. First Advsr LP reported 195,724 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.21% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 514,860 shares. Mcrae Capital owns 29,150 shares. 12,934 are owned by Prudential Pcl. Riverhead Ltd Liability Company holds 26,939 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sandler Capital Management holds 3.54% or 521,276 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Roosevelt Investment Group reported 75,550 shares stake. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 111,210 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Lc owns 51 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.