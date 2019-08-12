As Inphi (IPHI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Its Stake by $426,775; As Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Stock Declined, Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 168,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 233,539 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 9,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 212,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.41. About 179,524 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15,638 shares to 140,320 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 74,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,414 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MWA DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mueller Water Products, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products Announce the Dunham Fund Matching Grant for Aurora/Pratt Survivors’ Fund – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has invested 1.52% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Grp has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.91 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 57,257 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 279,929 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 100,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Teton Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 135,000 shares. 150,742 are owned by Rbf Limited Liability Corporation. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 33,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 18,278 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.09% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle reported 260,840 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 45,950 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 267,685 shares stake.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) By 34%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Inphi Cuts Q2 Guidance, Cites Huawei Ban – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 203,538 shares stake. Art Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,748 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 395,630 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,362 shares. Blackrock owns 3.64 million shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.49% or 296,109 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 16,670 shares. D E Shaw has 138,222 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,900 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Amer Intll Group Inc holds 27,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 570,017 were reported by Elk Creek Lc. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 290,209 shares.