As Inphi (IPHI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $257.37. About 1.61 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 355,783 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60,808 shares to 70,325 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 8,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 8,047 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service Gru has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 2,019 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 268,178 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Inv Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.37% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 791,987 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 19,707 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 477,034 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 75,918 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt holds 1.79% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 50,588 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.02% or 4,200 shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 0.1% or 17,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 4,100 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 2,765 shares. Aviva Public owns 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 67,684 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.06% or 800 shares. The Connecticut-based Axiom Invsts Limited Co De has invested 1.63% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Blair William And Il owns 79,875 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 902 shares. Kingfisher Llc has 0.84% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gsa Partners Llp holds 5,803 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 8,200 were reported by Glaxis Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Laurion Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 13,542 are held by Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc. 7,447 were accumulated by Comerica Bankshares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 6,083 shares in its portfolio.

