As Inphi (IPHI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Position by $318,243; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raised Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $432,000

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 7,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,990 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 35,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 697,706 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 500 shares to 25,664 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,966 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 59.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 47,000 shares to 57,240 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 21,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,987 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).