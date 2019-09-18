As Inphi (IPHI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Its Stake by $8.15 Million; As Carnival (CCL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Stake by $422,924

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 72.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 61,365 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 224,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 500,483 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 9,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 10,827 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $504,000, down from 20,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 2.80M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 81,480 shares to 459,694 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 129,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 66,751 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 375,779 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 11,688 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.79% or 50,588 shares. State Street Corporation has 1.15M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.12% or 45,172 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 27,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 70,600 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn invested in 15,000 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc invested 0.19% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Bancshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 165,567 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 791,987 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Tributary Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.83 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,339 shares to 52,709 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.