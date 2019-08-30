As Inphi (IPHI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $7.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 26,585 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 66,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $221.73. About 624,971 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 65,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 379,598 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, down from 444,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 856,779 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $252.12 million for 45.07 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Company Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 410,744 shares in its portfolio. 7,474 were reported by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 20,926 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset reported 37,805 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 14,098 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mesirow Management accumulated 224,365 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.06M shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 48,240 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns L P, California-based fund reported 4,924 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 77,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.08% or 57,116 shares in its portfolio. Sei Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,681 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet LP has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).