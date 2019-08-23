As Inphi (IPHI) Share Price Rose, Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed by $7.03 Million Its Position; Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $349,800

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 163,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 570,017 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, down from 733,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 337,575 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 159,160 shares to 622,953 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 89,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,990 are held by Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,934 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.11% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 1.11M shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 14,098 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 28,927 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Limited Liability owns 48,240 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Gp Inc reported 5,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd holds 0.02% or 316,082 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 3.20 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 0.27% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 25,000 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 333,716 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd reported 37,862 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 22,135 shares to 29,710 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 0.17% or 111,478 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regions Corporation accumulated 0.25% or 410,014 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 102,557 shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 0.24% or 96,293 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westpac Bk accumulated 366,599 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co owns 18,682 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 12,750 shares. Summit Wealth Lc, Louisiana-based fund reported 63,018 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 38,524 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trust Advsrs owns 5,073 shares.

