As Inphi (IPHI) Share Price Rose, Carlson Capital LP Lowered Position; Bollard Group Lifted Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Price Declined

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 110,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,762 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, down from 372,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 395,625 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 4,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 44,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 1.22 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 59.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,346 shares. The New York-based American Grp Inc has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Clough Capital Prtn Lp has 0.35% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 3.20 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. United Service Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Fil has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0% or 126 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Management has 224,365 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 4,722 shares stake. Cortina Asset Management Lc holds 159,764 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com owns 165,685 shares. First Mercantile holds 6,184 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate reported 515,422 shares. 1.11M were accumulated by Victory Management. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29.66M shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 142,236 shares to 632,932 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 124,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Appoints Eric Hayes to Lead its Networking Interconnect Business – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi and Innovium Announce Range of Solutions Using TERALYNX Switch Silicon with Inphi PAM4 Based Optics Modules and Gearbox/Retimers – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.89 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $400,000 was made by EDMUNDS JOHN on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 the insider Ogawa Richard sold $6,441. Tamer Ford sold $1.48 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Mercantile Company invested in 10,184 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 5,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,964 shares. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 23,105 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap stated it has 4,626 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 591,631 shares stake. Cumberland holds 13,855 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdg Gru accumulated 8,951 shares. Fdx holds 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 17,476 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 62,108 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 241,328 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass CEO doubts Bakken production profile supports pipeline expansions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.