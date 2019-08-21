As Inphi (IPHI) Market Value Rose, Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised Its Position; Deere & Co Com (DE) Share Value Rose While Baystate Wealth Management Boosted Its Position

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 1.54 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 90,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 185,405 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 94,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 704,538 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI)

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

