As Inogen (INGN) Stock Value Declined, Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Polen Capital Management Upped Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9.36 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81B, up from 7.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook to show 25 Major League Baseball games this season; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after conservative research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu, the company; 06/04/2018 – Facebook in struggle to regain its balance; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Body parts of threatened wildlife illegally sold on Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Data Sharing Practices Head to EU Top Court (Audio)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 41,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 3,713 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 45,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 218,997 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value Index (IVE) by 2,919 shares to 8,949 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 492,081 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.65 million shares. Millennium Limited Company stated it has 16,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP owns 46,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 9,933 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 27,649 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tekla Mgmt Limited Co invested in 14,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Legal And General Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 22,026 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 241,316 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Llc. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 2,375 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 19,096 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. New York-based Qs Investors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 68.49% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.73 per share. INGN’s profit will be $5.05 million for 51.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50 million shares to 6.06M shares, valued at $819.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.31M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

