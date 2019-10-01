As Inogen (INGN) Stock Value Declined, Dafna Capital Management Raised Position; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Shares Declined While Oracle Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 132.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 232,237 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 610,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 943,880 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold PACB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 86.37 million shares or 5.30% less from 91.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Natl Bank De reported 400 shares. 25,118 are owned by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 95,519 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 194,642 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 10,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 57,605 shares. 378,479 are held by Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Management Partners invested in 0.05% or 475,000 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 238,946 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset has 31,700 shares. 205,363 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 877,936 shares.