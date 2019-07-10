As Inogen (INGN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Redwood Investments Upped Its Holding; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Increased Its Stake by $50.94 Million as Market Value Rose

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 310,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, up from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $202.54. About 299,826 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 106.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 68,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,654 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 64,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 70,002 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 25,028 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 8,414 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 45,390 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 32,795 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 10,406 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) or 9,800 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 2.03M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 0% or 40,447 shares. 77,000 are held by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 51,619 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 15,080 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Oppenheimer owns 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 6,768 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 2,963 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 128,701 shares to 254,593 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,282 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied IJJ Analyst Target Price: $180 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Inogen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INGN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Inogen (INGN) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.28M shares to 11.65M shares, valued at $844.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,440 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cboe Global (CBOE) Posts Strong May Volumes, Shares Gain – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CME Group Inc (CME) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CME Put And Call Options For August 2nd – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow falls, snapping 6-day winning streak – CNBC” with publication date: June 11, 2019.