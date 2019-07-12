As Inogen (INGN) Stock Price Declined, Redwood Investments Has Raised Stake by $6.54 Million; Dish Network Class A (DISH) Shares Rose While New South Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 179,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 476,795 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 106.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 68,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,654 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 64,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 146,566 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN)

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc by 38,583 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $50.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,920 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 24,000 shares. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 75.58 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 28,936 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 1.36M shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd has invested 1.38% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 7,770 shares. 12,776 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Lc. Eagle Management Ltd reported 1.5% stake. Cna Financial Corp holds 0.87% or 130,000 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Knighthead Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 251 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 21 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 44,638 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 15,080 were reported by Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 191,705 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Whittier Trust Company owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.92% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Illinois-based Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Granite Invest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 7,836 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 51,619 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 642,315 shares. Sio Cap Ltd owns 15,189 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co owns 3,214 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 10,797 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Lc accumulated 288,503 shares.

